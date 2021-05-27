Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 65,155 shares.The stock last traded at $105.14 and had previously closed at $107.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

