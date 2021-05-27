Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 65,155 shares.The stock last traded at $105.14 and had previously closed at $107.21.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.