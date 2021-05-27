Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.52 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,748 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.58. 6,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,289. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

