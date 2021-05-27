Symmetry Investments LP Invests $4.45 Million in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. L Brands accounts for about 1.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 96,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

