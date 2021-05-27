McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.48.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

