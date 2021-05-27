Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 51,499 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,499 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $108.69 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

