Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $104.12 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.