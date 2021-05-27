Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $331.51 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

