Orser Capital Management LLC Buys 3,239 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,877. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.