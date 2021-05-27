Orser Capital Management LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,852,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,759,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 10,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,462. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

