Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,293.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 395,634 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,889,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,003,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,230,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $87.92.

