PumaPay Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $469,446.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00977872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.59 or 0.09658293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00092320 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

