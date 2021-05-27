Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $289,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,674. The stock has a market cap of $859.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.