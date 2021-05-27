Fusible (FUSII) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $477,564.89 and $531.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusible has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00340164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00181859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035418 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00794335 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUSIIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.