Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $351.80 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00012958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $351.80 million and $46.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00340164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00181859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035418 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00794335 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,030,415 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

