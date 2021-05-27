LuaSwap Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $34,258.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00977872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.59 or 0.09658293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00092320 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,155,671 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.