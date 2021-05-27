Geller Advisors LLC Purchases 744 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.