AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.75 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

