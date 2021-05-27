48,653 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. eBay makes up 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 108,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,623,095. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

