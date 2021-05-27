Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.49. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,851. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.62.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

