Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX opened at $502.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.26. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.