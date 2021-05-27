Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $143.38 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

