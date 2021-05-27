Winslow Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $21,673,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

SPG stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,886. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.