Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.08.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $442.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $445.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

