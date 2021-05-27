Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.31. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.