DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

