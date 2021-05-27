Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $121.79. 125,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

