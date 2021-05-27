Hosking Partners LLP Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $459.19 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

