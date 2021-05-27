Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry accounts for about 3.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $65,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,073 shares of company stock worth $5,402,435 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KFY stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,351. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

