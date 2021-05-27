58,300 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Assurant by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.