NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

NVDA stock opened at $628.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $390.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $675.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.83.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

