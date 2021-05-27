NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%.
NVDA stock opened at $628.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $390.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.09.
Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $675.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.83.
In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
