Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 336,341 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,341 shares during the period. Envista makes up approximately 4.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Envista worth $98,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NVST traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 8,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,537. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

