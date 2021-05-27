AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31), Briefing.com reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO stock traded down $26.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $548.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,503. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $280.01 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.91.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

