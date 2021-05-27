Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Workiva makes up about 4.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Workiva worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $95.41. 1,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,122. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.