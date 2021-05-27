QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Gap Up to $67.64

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.64, but opened at $70.97. QAD shares last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 217 shares traded.

QADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

