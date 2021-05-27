Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 9,696 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $93,469.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,628 shares in the company, valued at $565,173.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $438,248. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford during the first quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the first quarter valued at $433,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,336. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.71. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.