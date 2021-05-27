Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the April 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

