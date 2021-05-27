Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,865. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

