Tether (USDT) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Tether has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion and $104.69 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00346879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00183066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00797255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00958949 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 62,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 60,918,547,889 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

