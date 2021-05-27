Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 3,845 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $88.07. 7,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,971. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

