Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

PSON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of PSON stock traded down GBX 16.60 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 826.20 ($10.79). 4,232,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 453.60 ($5.93) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 824.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 742.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

