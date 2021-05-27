Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

