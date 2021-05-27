Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 116,480 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. DraftKings comprises about 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $56,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,223,828. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.