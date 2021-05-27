State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77,560 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $458,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.88. 88,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,501. The stock has a market cap of $443.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.