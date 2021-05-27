Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 22,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,772. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

