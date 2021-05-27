BHZ Capital Management LP Has $785,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. 19,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,283. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,488 shares of company stock worth $2,179,154 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

