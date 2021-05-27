BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.25 Million Stake in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.49% of BankFinancial worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 190,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 46.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BankFinancial Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.23.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

