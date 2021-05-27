Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 2,865 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

