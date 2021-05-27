BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 1,457 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of County Bancorp worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

