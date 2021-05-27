MAI Capital Management Purchases 144,575 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1,583.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,575 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 453.8% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 675,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $155.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.