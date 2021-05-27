$2.73 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $3.95. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $10.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on X shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

X traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,322,924. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 39.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,306 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 904.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

